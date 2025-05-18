Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump warns Russia with sanctions if it doesn’t comply

2025-05-18 08:02:58
(MENAFN) US Leader Donald Trump has reported that if Russia does not make peace agreements with Ukraine, Washington will put fresh sanctions on Russia. His comments were said soon after the two nations had their first direct discussions since the year 2022.

In a televised interview on Friday, an interviewer asked Trump if he would put fresh sanctions on Moscow honestly, I will if we’re not going to make a deal,” saying that “nobody uses leverage better than me.”

Additionally, he argued that the US would evaluate the result of Russia and Ukraine discussions in Istanbul on Friday, “we’ll see what happens. It will be crushing for Russia because they’re having a hard time with the economy.” Moreover, he claimed that his action plan to uplift national oil production would decrease worldwide prices, lessening the power of Russia’s energy exports.

Russian MP Shamsail Saraliev informed a news agency that Moscow and Kiev have swapped bodies of servicemen who were killed. The legislator is a part of the parliamentary commission supervising the country’s army operation on Ukrainian forces.

