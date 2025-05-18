Over 21,000 Attend Travis Scott Concert In Doha
Doha, Qatar: Travis Scott performed at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on May 16, 2025, as part of his global Circus Maximus tour.
Organised by Visit Qatar, the show was a success, attracting 21,456 attendees, including 5,996 international visitors.
The audience represented a wide range of nationalities, with a significant proportion coming from GCC countries. Fans also travelled from across the globe to attend.
The event was part of Visit Qatar's ongoing efforts to expand the country's global events calendar and strengthen its position as a leading regional hub for major events and entertainment.
