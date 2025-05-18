403
Moscow reacts to Zelensky’s Victory Day threats
(MENAFN) Russia has strongly criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for rejecting a proposed 72-hour ceasefire during the Victory Day period, accusing him of making threats and exposing what Moscow describes as the “neo-Nazi essence” of the Ukrainian government. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova labeled Zelensky an “international-level terrorist” after he dismissed the ceasefire as a “theatrical production” and claimed that Kiev could not ensure the safety of foreign leaders planning to attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow.
Zakharova condemned Zelensky’s remarks as a direct threat, particularly to veterans and dignitaries attending the commemorations. “He has reached a new low,” she said, accusing him of targeting civilians and noting that Ukrainian officials often boast about attacks on Russian soil.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed Zakharova’s sentiments, stating that Ukraine’s refusal to accept the ceasefire offer reveals the ideological foundation of the current Kiev leadership, which he described as rooted in neo-Nazism. Peskov reiterated that the ceasefire proposal was meant to test Ukraine’s commitment to peace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the unilateral ceasefire earlier in the week, ordering a halt in hostilities from midnight on May 7 through midnight on May 10 in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. The Kremlin invited Ukraine to join the truce, but Ukrainian officials dismissed it and instead demanded a longer, 30-day ceasefire.
A previous U.S.-brokered 30-day ceasefire in March, intended to protect energy infrastructure, was repeatedly violated by Kiev, according to the Russian military. A similar Easter truce in April also failed to fully hold, with Russia claiming over 3,900 violations by Ukrainian forces.
