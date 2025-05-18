403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky issues threat to world presidents before Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has cautioned that Kiev cannot ensure the safety of foreign dignitaries attending Russia’s Victory Day events on May 9, while also rejecting Moscow’s proposed three-day ceasefire as mere political theater.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier announced a unilateral pause in military activity from May 8 to May 10, citing humanitarian concerns and suggesting the move could pave the way for direct peace talks with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the ceasefire a possible opportunity for negotiations without preconditions.
At a Saturday press briefing, Zelensky dismissed the proposal, saying a two- or three-day pause was not enough to seriously pursue peace. “This doesn’t seem serious… it’s more like a theatrical act on Putin’s part,” he told reporters, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
Zelensky criticized the idea of creating a peaceful setting for Putin on Victory Day and warned that any visiting world leaders “should not feel safe or comfortable” in Moscow. He emphasized that Ukraine is willing to halt hostilities, but only if both sides agree to a full 30-day ceasefire.
In March, both nations accepted a 30-day partial ceasefire brokered by the U.S., focusing on energy infrastructure. However, Russia later accused Ukraine of violating the truce on several occasions.
Moscow has stated it remains open to peace talks but insists that any short-term truce without a formal agreement would merely allow the West to further arm Ukraine. Lavrov recently claimed that Kiev’s push for a longer ceasefire highlights Ukraine’s deteriorating battlefield situation.
Russia has invited numerous global leaders to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow, including those from China, India, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Slovakia, and Serbia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier announced a unilateral pause in military activity from May 8 to May 10, citing humanitarian concerns and suggesting the move could pave the way for direct peace talks with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the ceasefire a possible opportunity for negotiations without preconditions.
At a Saturday press briefing, Zelensky dismissed the proposal, saying a two- or three-day pause was not enough to seriously pursue peace. “This doesn’t seem serious… it’s more like a theatrical act on Putin’s part,” he told reporters, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
Zelensky criticized the idea of creating a peaceful setting for Putin on Victory Day and warned that any visiting world leaders “should not feel safe or comfortable” in Moscow. He emphasized that Ukraine is willing to halt hostilities, but only if both sides agree to a full 30-day ceasefire.
In March, both nations accepted a 30-day partial ceasefire brokered by the U.S., focusing on energy infrastructure. However, Russia later accused Ukraine of violating the truce on several occasions.
Moscow has stated it remains open to peace talks but insists that any short-term truce without a formal agreement would merely allow the West to further arm Ukraine. Lavrov recently claimed that Kiev’s push for a longer ceasefire highlights Ukraine’s deteriorating battlefield situation.
Russia has invited numerous global leaders to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow, including those from China, India, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Slovakia, and Serbia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment