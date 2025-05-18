403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Urges Concrete Progress in Russia, Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Washington is unwilling to let peace talks between Russia and Ukraine extend indefinitely without tangible outcomes.
His remarks came shortly after the two nations convened for their first face-to-face negotiations in three years, which took place in Istanbul on Friday.
During the discussions, both sides consented to a large-scale prisoner exchange—1,000 people on each side—and agreed to resume communication once more comprehensive ceasefire proposals have been formulated.
Rubio highlighted the dual challenge faced by the U.S. in handling the conflict. “On the one hand, we’re trying to achieve peace and end a very bloody, costly, and destructive war. So there’s some element of patience that is required,” he stated during an interview broadcast with a news agency ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday.
This illustrates Washington’s cautious optimism in the pursuit of an eventual resolution to the conflict.
However, he also cautioned against becoming entangled in never-ending diplomatic efforts.
“On the other hand, we don’t have time to waste. There are a lot of other things happening in the world that we also need to be paying attention to. So we don’t want to be involved in this process of just endless talks. There has to be some progress, some movement forward,” Rubio added, underlining the urgency the U.S. feels in balancing global priorities while pursuing peace.
Finally, Rubio mentioned that the U.S. would review the ceasefire proposals presented by both Russia and Ukraine.
“If those papers have ideas on them that are realistic and rational, then I think we know we’ve made progress,” he concluded, signaling that the U.S. is focused on achieving viable, substantive developments from the ongoing negotiations.
His remarks came shortly after the two nations convened for their first face-to-face negotiations in three years, which took place in Istanbul on Friday.
During the discussions, both sides consented to a large-scale prisoner exchange—1,000 people on each side—and agreed to resume communication once more comprehensive ceasefire proposals have been formulated.
Rubio highlighted the dual challenge faced by the U.S. in handling the conflict. “On the one hand, we’re trying to achieve peace and end a very bloody, costly, and destructive war. So there’s some element of patience that is required,” he stated during an interview broadcast with a news agency ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday.
This illustrates Washington’s cautious optimism in the pursuit of an eventual resolution to the conflict.
However, he also cautioned against becoming entangled in never-ending diplomatic efforts.
“On the other hand, we don’t have time to waste. There are a lot of other things happening in the world that we also need to be paying attention to. So we don’t want to be involved in this process of just endless talks. There has to be some progress, some movement forward,” Rubio added, underlining the urgency the U.S. feels in balancing global priorities while pursuing peace.
Finally, Rubio mentioned that the U.S. would review the ceasefire proposals presented by both Russia and Ukraine.
“If those papers have ideas on them that are realistic and rational, then I think we know we’ve made progress,” he concluded, signaling that the U.S. is focused on achieving viable, substantive developments from the ongoing negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment