403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian drones attack apartment neighborhoods in southern Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drones targeted residential buildings in southern Russia’s Rostov and Krasnodar regions early on Saturday, local authorities reported. In Rostov, Governor Yury Slyusar said that a fire caused by drone fragments broke out on the roof of a house in the village of Tselina, leading to the evacuation of two adults and two children. A non-residential building was also damaged in the incident. Drones were also intercepted over several areas, including the mining towns of Novoshakhtinsk and Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.
In Krasnodar Region, three houses in the resort town of Anapa, located on the Black Sea coast, were damaged by drone fragments. Additionally, reports from Telegram channels indicated attacks in the port cities of Novorossiysk and Taman near Crimea, with debris scattered across streets. The authorities in Novorossiysk, home to a Russian naval base, confirmed military action in response to drone and seaborne attacks, including a drone crash into a high-rise apartment building.
In Novorossiysk, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that four people, including two children, were injured. The strikes damaged three apartment blocks and caused a fire at a grain terminal. Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a 72-hour ceasefire from May 8 to 10, coinciding with Victory Day celebrations, but Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the offer as an “attempt at manipulation.”
In Krasnodar Region, three houses in the resort town of Anapa, located on the Black Sea coast, were damaged by drone fragments. Additionally, reports from Telegram channels indicated attacks in the port cities of Novorossiysk and Taman near Crimea, with debris scattered across streets. The authorities in Novorossiysk, home to a Russian naval base, confirmed military action in response to drone and seaborne attacks, including a drone crash into a high-rise apartment building.
In Novorossiysk, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that four people, including two children, were injured. The strikes damaged three apartment blocks and caused a fire at a grain terminal. Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a 72-hour ceasefire from May 8 to 10, coinciding with Victory Day celebrations, but Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the offer as an “attempt at manipulation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment