Ukrainian drones attack apartment neighborhoods in southern Russia

2025-05-18 07:33:32
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drones targeted residential buildings in southern Russia’s Rostov and Krasnodar regions early on Saturday, local authorities reported. In Rostov, Governor Yury Slyusar said that a fire caused by drone fragments broke out on the roof of a house in the village of Tselina, leading to the evacuation of two adults and two children. A non-residential building was also damaged in the incident. Drones were also intercepted over several areas, including the mining towns of Novoshakhtinsk and Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

In Krasnodar Region, three houses in the resort town of Anapa, located on the Black Sea coast, were damaged by drone fragments. Additionally, reports from Telegram channels indicated attacks in the port cities of Novorossiysk and Taman near Crimea, with debris scattered across streets. The authorities in Novorossiysk, home to a Russian naval base, confirmed military action in response to drone and seaborne attacks, including a drone crash into a high-rise apartment building.

In Novorossiysk, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that four people, including two children, were injured. The strikes damaged three apartment blocks and caused a fire at a grain terminal. Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a 72-hour ceasefire from May 8 to 10, coinciding with Victory Day celebrations, but Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the offer as an “attempt at manipulation.”

