Sports Min Mandaviya Launches Annual Calendar Under Khelo India To Strengthen India’S Sporting Ecosystem

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) In a significant step to strengthen grassroots sports and athlete development across the country, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India, has launched a comprehensive Annual Calendar under the Khelo India initiative. This effort reflects the government's vision of building a structured, inclusive, and competitive sporting ecosystem that engages youth across diverse disciplines throughout the year.

Speaking about the initiative, the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, stated,“The Khelo India Annual Calendar is not just a schedule but it is a strategic blueprint strengthening India's domestic competition structure for transforming India into a global sporting powerhouse.”

He added,“Over the past decade, Indian sports have undergone a remarkable transformation under the able leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. We have created a dynamic and inclusive sporting ecosystem with regular national-level competitions under the Khelo India initiative. Taking this vision forward, we will soon introduce a series of Khelo India Games and other competitions throughout the year - including formats like the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG), Khelo India School Games (KISG), Khelo India Water Sports, Khelo India North-East Games, amongst others.

"These events will be pivotal in identifying, nurturing, and preparing India's young talent. Through structured competitions, year-round engagement, and pan-India participation, we are building the foundation for sustained sporting excellence as we gear up for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Olympic Games 2036. India is on the move, and the youth are at the heart of this sporting revolution.”

The Khelo India platform already includes four structured national-level Games, namely the Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India Winter Games which have seen great success. These events are conducted in collaboration with the respective National Sports Federations (NSFs), ensuring technical conduct at par with international standards. With clear feeder pathways and structured planning, these Games act as key platforms for talent identification and long term athlete development.

Building on this strong foundation, the Ministry is now expanding the Khelo India umbrella to include more events that aim to unlock the untapped potential of different regions of India and bring to the forefront the vast and diverse talent pool of the country. These additional Games will not only promote sports at the grassroots but also give visibility to disciplines and communities that have historically been underrepresented in national sporting platforms.

A special focus is being given to the Khelo India School Games (KISG), which will follow a tiered structure, starting from the district level, moving to the state level, and culminating in national-level competitions. This framework is designed to provide early exposure to young and budding athletes, preparing them for the experience of competing in structured, high-quality events that reflect the standards of international sporting competitions.

Furthermore, the inclusion of events like the Khelo India Martial Art Games, Khelo India Tribal Games, and Khelo India Swadeshi Games aims to bring indigenous and traditional martial arts into the mainstream. Many of these sports, such as those featured in the Asian Games, have deep cultural roots and strong followings, and are now being provided national platforms for broader recognition and development.

To ensure successful execution and long-term impact, each Khelo India event will have clearly defined Host States or Union Territories. This approach will help bolster local sports infrastructure, promote capacity building, and prepare regions to host national and international sporting events in the future. Additionally, these events are expected to enhance sports tourism and contribute to local economies.

The current sporting year has already witnessed the successful completion of three major events. The Khelo India Winter Games were held in Jammu & Kashmir and Gulmarg in January–February 2025. The Khelo India Para Games were conducted in Delhi in March-April 2025, and the Khelo India Youth Games were hosted with enthusiasm in Bihar in May 2025, reinforcing the state's growing presence in India's sports landscape. All three events received strong participation and showcased the inclusive and expanding reach of Khelo India.

Adding to the momentum, the first edition of the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) is set to take place in Diu from 19th to 25th May 2025. This landmark event will draw national attention to coastal and beach sports, offering a unique competitive platform while also highlighting the region's tourism potential.

The calendar for the remainder of the year includes several major events, such as the Khelo India School Games (August to December), Khelo India University Games (March–April), Water Sports and North-East Games (May–June), Tribal Games (September in Chhattisgarh), and the Indigenous and Martial Art Games (July–August in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh). Complementary initiatives like the Fit India Carnival (February, Delhi), ASMITA Leagues, and Peace and Development League activities will also run throughout the year across the country.

This carefully designed, evidence-based calendar draws from past experiences and incorporates seasonal, regional, and sport-specific factors to improve overall planning and effectiveness. It is also structured to offer greater visibility to sponsors, attract media engagement, and create opportunities for tourism and youth mobilisation. States will be approached to express interest in hosting these events, and a common proposal mechanism is being developed to streamline multi-event hosting.

Through this expanded and structured approach, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports continues to reaffirm its vision of building a fit, competitive, and globally recognised sporting nation, empowering every young athlete with the opportunity to dream big, train hard, and proudly represent India on the world stage.