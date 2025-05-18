Crimea Must Be Free Like Rest Of Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Crimea, like the rest of Ukraine, should be free, and empires always fall.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state posted this on Facebook .

“Today is a day that reminds us why any cruel empire deserves to fall. 81 years ago, the Soviet authorities began the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people. An entire people was expelled from their homeland and thrown into a journey that became a death sentence for thousands and thousands of people, for many families. At least a third of the Crimean Tatar people were lost to disease, hunger, exhaustion and abuse,” Zelensky said.

According to the President, this tragedy became possible due to the criminal totalitarian system and impunity of the leaders in Moscow.“A tragedy that should never have happened again. But there was another Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014, and now thousands of families are unfortunately divided again. We have to fight for freedom and our own home again,” he added.

“We honor the memory of all the victims of the deportation, this genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. We remember how important it is that the people were able to return home. We are working to protect our independent state, all our people, all our land,” Zelensky called.

The Head of State emphasized that Crimea, like the rest of Ukraine, must be free.“Empires always fall,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, May 18, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People and commemorates the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatars on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the tragedy of their mass deportation.

Photo: Facebook of Volodymyr Zelensky