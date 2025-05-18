Ukraine Secures Broad International Support Through Crimea Platform Chubarov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has managed to attract the support of most countries within the framework of the Crimean Platform, which began its work in 2021.

This was emphasized by the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov in the program of Ihor Dolgov, which will be aired today, May 18, at 17.00 on the Ukrinform Youtube channel.

“Since 2021, Ukraine has managed to unite as many countries as possible within the Crimean Platform . And this international platform allows us to systematically discuss our tactical methods and efforts with our partners on an annual basis,” he said.

According to Chubarov, Ukraine is currently working with countries that have maintained a neutral position, including the Muslim world.

“Last year we paid visits to Indonesia and a number of Arab countries. It is very important for us that the Muslim world shares the objective view of this war, that the Muslim world supports the Ukrainian state. When we talk about the world's support for Crimea and the Crimean Tatars, we must realize that this can only be resolved in conjunction with the support of the Ukrainian state,” said the Mejlis Chairman.

At the same time, Chubarov emphasized that today Turkey is one of the most powerful neighbors that supports the consistent and systematic territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

“Since 2014, literally from the first days of the seizure of Crimea to the present day, Turkey, despite certain relations with the Russian Federation, has reaffirmed its position whenever possible and necessary. And this, we see, irritates Moscow, but it will be unwavering, because it also stems not only from the special history of Turkey and the closeness of the Crimean Tatar people to the Turkish people,” he said.

Chubarov noted that the issue of protecting the Crimean Tatar people is the issue of protecting the Ukrainian state.

“This is what we are trying to explain to world leaders. It seems to me that we are succeeding to some extent, because it is impossible to solve the issue of the future or security of the Crimean Tatars separately without solving the issue of the sovereignty of the Ukrainian state,” he added.

