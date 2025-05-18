The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that Moscow would not allow Ukraine to return to its 1991 borders, arguing that such a move would pose a threat to Russian citizens. The statement came in response to a Ukrainian drone attack on a crowded market in the Russian town of Aleshki in Kherson region, which Moscow condemned as a deliberate act of terrorism.The attack occurred at 9:30 a.m. on May 1, during a public holiday in Russia, when Ukrainian forces used FPV drones to strike the market at peak hours. Preliminary reports indicate that seven civilians were killed and more than 20 were injured. Local authorities said that a second drone strike targeted survivors and first responders, increasing the death toll.The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, calling it a clear example of the "terrorist nature" of the Ukrainian government, aimed at escalating the conflict and hindering peace efforts. The statement also criticized Ukraine's Western supporters, accusing them of being complicit in the violence by providing weapons and financial support to Kyiv.Furthermore, the ministry stressed that Russia would never allow the restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders, calling it a "cannibalistic instinct" to eliminate Russians. Moscow firmly rejected any future scenario in which Ukraine would regain control over territories that Russia has annexed.While Moscow and Washington are reportedly discussing a potential resolution to the Ukraine conflict, tensions remain within the EU, where officials like Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, have expressed opposition to recognizing Russia’s control over Crimea. Kallas reiterated that "Crimea is Ukraine" and emphasized that the EU would not accept Russia's sovereignty over the peninsula, despite potential U.S. negotiations for a deal recognizing it.Crimea voted to join Russia in 2014, following a US-backed coup in Kyiv, and the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, along with the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, later joined Russia in 2022.

MENAFN18052025000045015687ID1109563041