Pope Leo XIV Begins Papacy With Call For Unity And Humility
The newly elected pontiff greeted the assembled faithful from the white Popemobile as he made his way to the ceremony, according to the BBC.
As part of the inauguration, a cardinal presented him with the Ring of the Fisherman, a centuries-old symbol of the pope's role, dating back to Saint Peter, the apostle and fisherman.
Pope Leo XIV was also bestowed with the pallium - a woolen band representing his pastoral duties as the Church's shepherd.
In his homily, the 267th successor to Saint Peter emphasized the need for unity within the Church and humbly addressed the faithful, saying he comes before them“as a brother,” acknowledging the weight of his new responsibility“with fear and trembling.”
