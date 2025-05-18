Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Feeding Future: Azerbaijan Eyes Soybeans For Strategic Food Security

Feeding Future: Azerbaijan Eyes Soybeans For Strategic Food Security


2025-05-18 07:05:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

As the world grapples with food insecurity, climate change, and the geopolitical weaponization of agriculture, small and mid-sized countries like Azerbaijan must begin asking hard questions about how they feed their populations and position themselves within global supply chains. A seemingly modest announcement at this year's 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition-Caspian Agro-might offer an overlooked but strategic answer: soybeans.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN18052025000195011045ID1109563039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search