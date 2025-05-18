Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pope Leo XIV Inaugurated Amid Large Crowds, Global Leaders' Attendance


2025-05-18 07:02:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Vatican held the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, drawing large crowds and global leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance.
The ceremony, held in St. Peter's Square, featured the Pope's first mass and a procession in the pope mobile.
In his address, Pope Leo XIV criticized the global economic system for exploiting natural resources and neglecting the poor.
He is the first American elected to lead the Vatican, following the death of Pope Francis at age 88. (end)
