Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Naval Force To Carry Out Live-Fire Exercises Tues.


2025-05-18 07:02:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti army announced on Sunday that the naval force will conduct live-fire exercises on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20 and 21, from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Local-time.
In a press statement, the Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of the army stated that the designated naval firing range is located 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Julaia, extending toward Qaruh Island, and 6 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island, as shown on the map.
The Directorate urged citizens and residents to avoid the mentioned areas during the specified period for everyone's safety. (end)
ajr


MENAFN18052025000071011013ID1109563011

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search