403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Naval Force To Carry Out Live-Fire Exercises Tues.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti army announced on Sunday that the naval force will conduct live-fire exercises on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20 and 21, from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Local-time.
In a press statement, the Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of the army stated that the designated naval firing range is located 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Julaia, extending toward Qaruh Island, and 6 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island, as shown on the map.
The Directorate urged citizens and residents to avoid the mentioned areas during the specified period for everyone's safety. (end)
ajr
In a press statement, the Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of the army stated that the designated naval firing range is located 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Julaia, extending toward Qaruh Island, and 6 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island, as shown on the map.
The Directorate urged citizens and residents to avoid the mentioned areas during the specified period for everyone's safety. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment