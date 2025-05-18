Pakistan's Defence Minister: Taliban And Israel Only Backers Of India's Sindoor Operation

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has claimed that the Taliban and Israel were the only two regimes that supported India's recent military strikes against Pakistan. His remarks came amid rising tensions following India's cross-border operation codenamed“Sindoor.”

According to Pakistan's Geo News on Sunday, May 28, Asif criticized the years of international pressure Pakistan has faced for backing the Taliban. He stated that despite enduring global accusations and being labeled a supporter of terrorism, Pakistan is now being abandoned by the very group it once defended.

Khawaja Asif emphasized that his claims are based on the statements of Praveen Sawhney, a respected Indian journalist and defence analyst. Asif cited Sawhney to support the assertion that the Taliban and Israel endorsed India's military actions targeting Pakistani territory.

The backdrop to these remarks is India's recent military operation,“Operation Sindoor,” which targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan. This operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. Pakistan's Defence Minister acknowledged that Indian military bases were among the targets of the operation.

In the aftermath of the operation, Asif has been criticized for his statements regarding Pakistan's military response. He claimed that Pakistani forces deliberately refrained from intercepting Indian drones to avoid exposing strategic military locations. This justification has been widely criticized as an attempt to deflect from the military's shortcomings during the conflict.

Amid escalating tensions, Asif has warned of the possibility of an“all-out war” with India. He emphasized that any Indian attack could trigger a full-scale conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations, a scenario he described as a“clear and present” threat.

The Pakistani minister also reiterated past admissions that Pakistan supported groups like the Taliban for over three decades under directives from the United States and the United Kingdom. He suggested that such policies were externally imposed but have now backfired diplomatically and strategically.

So far, the Taliban have not officially responded to these claims. However, reports indicate that ties between the Taliban government and India have recently grown stronger, especially in the realm of informal diplomacy and strategic dialogue.

Asif's statements reflect growing frustration within Pakistan's political and military leadership over changing regional alliances. The sense of betrayal from former allies like the Taliban underscores the shifting power dynamics in South Asia.

As diplomatic relations between India and the Taliban continue to warm, Pakistan may find itself increasingly isolated. Regional actors and global powers will need to reassess their roles to ensure stability and avoid further escalation in an already volatile geopolitical landscape.

