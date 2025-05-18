Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP’S Chief National Coordinator

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) In a significant move, the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) national president Mayawati appointed her nephew Akash Anand as the party's Chief National Coordinator on on Sunday.

The decision was made during a high-level party meeting and signals a renewed focus on organisational restructuring.

As part of the organisational overhaul, Mayawati has instructed the formation of teams by dividing the country into three zones, each led by a National Coordinator. These three zonal coordinators will report directly to Akash Anand, who has been entrusted with overall responsibility for streamlining party activities and coordination across India.

The BSP supremo hoped that this time Akash Anand, her nephew, would strengthen the party's ideological foundations by taking all measures in the interest of the party and the movement.

Speaking on the development, senior BSP leader Vijay Pratap said,“The entire country has been divided into three sectors, and three National Coordinators have been appointed for each sector. Akash Anand has been given the overall responsibility as the Chief National Coordinator. All our workers across the country are very happy, their morale is high, and with Akash Anand Ji's leadership, the organisation will definitely become stronger.”

This move comes weeks after Mayawati publicly reinstated Akash Anand into the party's core functioning.

On April 29, she had appealed party workers to support and encourage Akash, who had earlier been removed from key responsibilities.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Mayawati explained the party's internal dynamics and defended her decision.

She wrote,“Some BSP members, due to ignorance, over-enthusiasm, carelessness, or being misled by opposition conspiracies, are occasionally removed from responsibilities, and in serious cases, expelled. After some of them reflect and apologise, they are taken back in the interest of the party and the movement. This has been the practice since the party's formation.”

Addressing criticism over Akash's return, she added,“Some selfish and sellable elements within the Bahujan Samaj, who have floated their own parties to divide the BSP vote, have been spreading false propaganda in the media about his return.”