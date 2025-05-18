Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WBSSC Recruitment Case: Police Summons Protesting Teachers On May 21

WBSSC Recruitment Case: Police Summons Protesting Teachers On May 21


2025-05-18 06:30:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Police have summoned teachers protesting outside the West Bengal Education Department headquarters for allegedly destroying public property and obstructing state government personnel from performing their duties.

As many as 17 protesting teachers, including some who received head and body injuries in "police action", have been asked to be physically present at Bidhannagar North Police Station in Kolkata, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, at 11 a.m. on May 21.

In the notice, a copy of which is available with IANS, these 17 teachers have also been cautioned of arrest under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in case they do not turn up at the police station.

Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has filed a sumo motu case against those protesting teachers, accusing them of destroying public property, obstructing state government personnel from performing their duties, and launching attacks on police.

The summons to these 17 teachers is related to the suo motu case by the police.

On the other hand, an advocate of Calcutta High Court, on Friday, has sought suo motu intervention of the same court in the matter of "unprovoked" and "ruthless" baton charge by police on the protesting teachers, whose demand was that the state government and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) should publish list segregating the "untainted" candidates from the "tainted" one who got jobs paying money.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has already announced that the BJP legislative team will raise the issue during the Monsoon Session, starting June 9.

On April 3 this year, the Supreme Court upheld a previous order by the Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi cancelling 25,753 school jobs in West Bengal.

The Apex Court also accepted the observation of the Calcutta High Court that the entire panel of 25,753 candidates had to be cancelled because of the failure of the state government and the commission to segregate the "untainted" candidates from the "tainted" ones.

The state government and WBSSC had already filed review petitions in the Apex Court on this issue.

MENAFN18052025000231011071ID1109562999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search