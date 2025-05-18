Qatar Airways Places Largest Ever Boeing Widebody Aircraft Order

Dhaka: Qatar Airways is purchasing as many as 210 Boeing 787 and 777X widebody aircraft, under a deal signed by the Chief Executives of Boeing and the Doha-based airline in the presence of US president Donald Trump.

The agreement includes firm orders from Qatar Airways for 160 aircraft-among them 130 787s and 30 of Boeing's in-development 777-9, according to the latter.

Qatar Airways has also taken options to purchase a further 50 787s and 777X, said Boeing.

Additionally, Qatar Airways has ordered GE Aerospace turbofans, which will power the Boeing aircraft, according to the White House.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Qatar Airways Chief Badr Mohammed Al-Meer signed the agreement on May 14 at a meeting in Qatar attended also by US President Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

“Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a landmark order from Qatar Airways, a USD 96 billion agreement to acquire up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines,” said the White House.“This is Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order.”

Prior to the order announcement, Qatar Airways had held unfilled orders for 94 Boeing 777X (including 34 777-8 Freighters and 60 777-9s) and 10 787-9s, according to reports. The airline also holds orders for 25 737 Max.

Boeing aims to deliver its first 777-9 in 2026 and to later bring the 777-8F to market.

