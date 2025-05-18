Russian Drone, Guided Bombs, And Artillery Attack Hits Dnipropetrovsk Region, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Dnipro region, Russian occupiers attacked three districts yesterday, two women were injured, a high-rise building, private houses, shops, businesses and administrative buildings were damaged.

This was reported by the police of the Dnipro region on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy attacked the Sinelnykivskyi district with UAVs and guided aerial bombs - the settlements of Mezhivska, Velykomykhailivka and Novopavlivka communities suffered. As a result of the shelling, two civilian women born in 1977 and 1973 were injured, more than ten private houses and outbuildings, shops, enterprises and administrative buildings were damaged,” the statement said.

Law enforcement officials noted that over the past day, the Nikopol district police department received more than a dozen reports of shelling.

The occupants used FPV drones and heavy artillery. As a result of the strikes, a fourteen-story building, a private household, an outbuilding and a fence were damaged.

Two injured as Russian forces drop explosive from drone on civilian car in

The Russian army also attacked the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district with a drone.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the crimes against the civilian population of the region under Part 1 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code.

As reported, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones on the evening of May 16 and in the morning of May 17.