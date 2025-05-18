403
Massive Fire In Telangana Residential Building Leaves 17 Dead
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 18 (KUNA) -- At least 17 Indians were killed and several others injured on Sunday after a fire broke out in a residential building near the famous Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana.
All India Radio reported, quoting officials, that 17 people, including children and women, were killed, and several others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a ground-plus-two building.
The fire reportedly started on the ground floor and later spread to the upper two floors, noting that firefighters rescued 17 people from the building.
Authorities have launched an investigation amid reports that the cause of the fire is not yet known, police said.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to take all necessary measures to provide better medical support to those affected. (end)
