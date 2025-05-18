Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Massive Fire In Telangana Residential Building Leaves 17 Dead


2025-05-18 06:04:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 18 (KUNA) -- At least 17 Indians were killed and several others injured on Sunday after a fire broke out in a residential building near the famous Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana.
All India Radio reported, quoting officials, that 17 people, including children and women, were killed, and several others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a ground-plus-two building.
The fire reportedly started on the ground floor and later spread to the upper two floors, noting that firefighters rescued 17 people from the building.
Authorities have launched an investigation amid reports that the cause of the fire is not yet known, police said.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to take all necessary measures to provide better medical support to those affected. (end)
atk


MENAFN18052025000071011013ID1109562957

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search