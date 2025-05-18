403
Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, KNG Chief, Acting PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Al-Seif Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received at Al-Seif Palace Chief of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
