UK-EU Summit To Strengthen Defense, Security Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Merouane Bellatreche LONDON, May 18 (KUNA) -- The first UK-EU summit will be held in London Monday to discuss strengthening cooperation on a number of strategic issues, particularly defense and security, considering current developments in Europe and internationally.
According to an EU Council statement, Council President Antonio Costa, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will represent them at the Summit, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer and senior ministers will represent the UK.
This meeting provides a space for negotiation on all issues, such as the UK's withdrawal agreement from the EU and the accompanying "Windows" agreement, as well as agreed-upon issues related to defense and security, including the impacts of the Ukrainian war.
The meeting is also expected to discuss energy security and renewable energy, environmental protection and reducing carbon emissions, along with coordinating food safety standards and animal and plant health standards.
Although the summit agenda details are concealed, previous statements by Prime Minister Starmer indicate that London and Brussels are moving toward signing a new defense and security treaty to replace the close security connections that existed between them before the Brexit referendum severed it.
European and British views intersect on the Russian-Ukrainian war and their unconditional support for Kyiv, contrasted with the US administration on the same issue, specifically with President Donald Trump's positive engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Both Europe and Britain find themselves under pressure from President Trump, who is demanding greater contributions from European NATO member states, which has prompted some European leaders led by French President Emmanuel Macron, to call for a new mechanism for collective European defense.
Additionally, both sides face challenges regarding financial gaps in defense budgets and the coordination of armament operations, therefore, the European Union launched the Rearmament of Europe program with a budget of EUR 150 billion to enable member states to modernize their armed forces.
Experts from the London-based Institute Chatham House believe that Britain's inclusion in this program would be logical for both sides, as it is impossible to discuss European security without involving the UK, one of the most powerful militarily in the region.
In contrast, the ease with which the British government might market a defense and security partnership would be offset by extreme difficulty in negotiating trade relations, which require two crucial European conditions: the free movement of people and contributions to the EU budget.
The Brexit agreement five years ago led to the suspension of the free movement of people on both sides, with the exception of tourism, and London's payments to the EU budget also ceased, ending its privileges in the European single market and the free movement of goods.
In this context, the British Prime Minister finds himself in a situation with the rise of the right-wing Reform UK Party, led by Nigel Farage, who was one of the most prominent leaders of the 2016 Brexit campaign and continues to demonstrate hostility toward the EU and immigrants alike.
The Reform UK Party won five seats in Parliament before overturning the political landscape when it swept the by-elections and won over the ruling Labour Party, led by Starmer, and the Conservative Party.
For Starmer, these results mean that rapprochement with Brussels on defense and security issues will be near-unanimity internally, however, cooperation on other issues that require even partial adherence to European standards and procedures will represent an unacceptable gamble in the upcoming elections. (end) mrn
