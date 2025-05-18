Nancy Tyagi Pays Tribute To Her Mother With A Two-Piece Couture Set At Cannes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Designer Nancy Tyagi made a graceful return to the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking her second consecutive appearance at the global event.

Following her much-celebrated debut last year, Nancy once again represented the spirit of self-made artistry through a uniquely designed ensemble.

Her look for Day 2 was a two-piece couture set that beautifully balanced structure and softness. The outer layer, a sculptural champagne-hued satin cape, stood out for its gathered puff sleeves, ruched textures, and a flowing train that added to the drama.

Underneath, Nancy wore a fitted crystal fringe mini dress, offering a delicate contrast to the voluminous cape. Adorned with intricate beadwork, tassels, and crystals on a sheer base, the strapless neckline of he dress added just the right touch of modern elegance: she completed the ensemble with crystal-embellished stilettos, detailed with ankle straps that mirrored the subtle sparkle of the dress, along with a matching handbag.

Nancy decided to pay tribute to her mother with her dress for the second day of Cannes.

Nancy explained,“Yeh colour meri mummy ka favourite hai, isliye iss baar decide kiya ki isi colour mein dress design karun. Isse banane mein poora one month laga, aur main last moment tak taiyaari mein lagi rahi, kyunki dress kaafi heavy thi. Dil se shukriya un sabhi ka jo is pyaari journey ka ek hissa rahe, aap sabke bina yeh moment vapis itna special nahi hota. (This color is my mom's favorite, which is why I decided to design the dress in this color this time. It took me a whole month to make it, and I was preparing until the last moment because the dress was quite heavy. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who was a part of this lovely journey; without all of you, this moment wouldn't have been so special.)"