South Korean Presidential Candidates Honor Victims Of 1980 Pro-Democracy Uprising
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, the minor New Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok and the minor Justice Party's Kwon Young-kook were among some 2,500 attendees who took part in the ceremony at the May 18th National Cemetery.
On May 18, 1980, demonstrators in Gwangju, including students, protested against the then ruling junta led by Chun Doo-hwan, who seized power in a military coup the previous year. The military conducted a bloody crackdown, leaving hundreds dead, Yonhap news agency reported.
"Going toward the future by respecting others' differences and sharing their pain is the true way to repay for Gwangju that May," acting President Lee Ju-ho said at the ceremony. "The spirit of solidarity and unity that Gwangju demonstrated that May 45 years ago is a teaching that is needed today."
The ceremony featured various performances dedicated to activists who died during the uprising, including Moon Jae-hak, who was the inspiration for a character in Nobel literature laureate Han Kang's novel "Human Acts."
The event concluded with all of the participants, including the presidential candidates, acting President Lee and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, singing the song "March for the Beloved" that symbolises the pro-democracy uprising.
Meanwhile, the May 18 Foundation, a civic group dedicated to commemorating the pro-democracy movement, expressed "strong regret" over Lee's speech, saying that it did not mention efforts to support the movement, such as outlining the May 18 spirit in the Constitution.
The government has held a ceremony marking the pro-democracy uprising every year after May 18 was designated as a memorial day in 1997.
