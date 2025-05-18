403
Putin declares Russia as county of winners
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed Russia as a “nation of winners,” underscoring its central role in the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II. His remarks came during the Znanie.First educational marathon in Moscow, held just before the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in 1945.
Putin paid tribute to the sacrifices made by all Soviet republics, emphasizing that Russia bore the heaviest burden in the war.
“No one held back in the fight for victory,” he stated. “Russia, by virtue of its size and population, made the largest contribution, giving the most – its sons and daughters who died defending our homeland and shared future.”
He criticized countries that lost in the war but now try to “lecture” Russia and “distort historical facts,” reaffirming that Russia and the broader Soviet legacy remain one of victory and strength.
“When I say ‘nation,’ I mean all peoples and ethnic groups of the former Soviet Union, and, of course, of Russia,” he clarified.
Russia views the WWII victory as a cornerstone of national identity, having lost an estimated 26.6 million people during the conflict. To mark the anniversary, the government has invited global leaders — including from China, India, and Brazil — to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square.
Russia views the WWII victory as a cornerstone of national identity, having lost an estimated 26.6 million people during the conflict. To mark the anniversary, the government has invited global leaders — including from China, India, and Brazil — to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square.
