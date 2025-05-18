403
Putin outlines series of pointed remarks during Znanie First educational marathon
(MENAFN) During the Znanie.First educational marathon in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a series of pointed remarks about historical memory, Russia's ongoing military campaign, and global diplomacy. He addressed topics ranging from foreign fighters supporting Russia to the long-term outlook for relations with Europe.
1)French Nationals Fighting for Russia
Putin revealed that some French citizens are currently involved in combat on Russia’s side in Ukraine. He drew a parallel to the WWII-era 'Normandie-Niemen' squadron — a group of French pilots who flew with the Soviet Air Force against Nazi Germany. These modern volunteers have revived the same name for their unit. While Putin didn't specify their numbers, he stressed that France has always had individuals who align with Russian values.
2)Relations with Europe Could Improve
Despite current tensions, Putin expressed optimism about Russia eventually restoring its ties with European countries. He stated confidently that a normalization of relations is inevitable.
3)Silent Support for Russia in Europe
The Russian leader claimed that many Europeans sympathize with Russia’s position, though most keep quiet due to social or political pressures. Only a few, he said, are bold enough to voice their support openly.
4)Soviet Sacrifice in WWII
Putin emphasized the Soviet Union’s — and particularly Russia’s — critical role in defeating Nazi Germany during World War II. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by all Soviet republics but underscored that Russia bore the heaviest burden in terms of human loss and contribution to victory.
“No one held back in the fight for victory,” he concluded, honoring the memory of those who died defending the Soviet homeland.
