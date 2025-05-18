SAMARITAN's PURSE DEPLOYS TO HELP FAMILIES AFTER DEADLY TORNADOES RIP THROUGH CENTRAL U.S.

BOONE, N.C., May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse has deployed disaster response teams to Laurel County, Kentucky, and St. Louis, Missouri, after a powerful storm system unleashed deadly tornadoes across the central United States Friday night. The storms carved a path of destruction-flattening homes, damaging businesses, and tragically taking at least 21 lives. In St. Louis, Mayor Cara Spencer estimated that up to 5,000 homes may have been affected.

Less than 24 hours after the storms hit, Samaritan's Purse disaster response specialists were on the way to hard-hit areas. Two Disaster Relief Units-tractor-trailers stocked with tools and emergency equipment-are now en route and expected to arrive today.

"Yesterday, many families across America woke up to a trail of death and destruction after Friday night's severe tornado outbreak," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "I know these will be difficult days for many and my heart breaks for those who are grieving the loss of their loved ones. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

Tomorrow, an army of Samaritan's Purse volunteers from across the country will begin serving families by tarping roofs, clearing debris, and helping recover treasured belongings-all while sharing the hope of Jesus Christ.

This tragic storm marks the organization's 15th deployment to Kentucky and 11th to Missouri to serve hurting families. The international Christian relief organization is closely monitoring weather forecasts as additional severe weather threatens the region. For the latest updates or to get involved, visit SamaritansPurse

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.

