Recent Israeli Aggression Claims 200 Lives, Displaces 300,000
(MENAFN) The Gaza Media Office announced Saturday that over 200 Palestinians have been killed and 300,000 forcibly displaced from the northern Gaza Strip to Gaza City in the past two days by the Israeli army.
“In yet another crime added to Israel’s bloody record, more than 200 martyrs were killed in north Gaza governorate alone over the past 48 hours, in a continuing series of massacres,” it stated.
The Israeli army also reportedly destroyed more than 1,000 homes, either completely or partially, and forced over 300,000 civilians towards Gaza City, which the Office noted lacks the necessary infrastructure to shelter them.
The statement further noted that “around 140 victims remain trapped under the rubble due to the Israeli army’s deliberate prevention of ambulance and civil defense teams from reaching bombing sites, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”
The Gaza Media Office also stated that "Israeli drones focused on burning down hundreds of tents designated to shelter displaced people in the Tel al-Zaatar in Jabalia Camp, the city of Beit Lahia, and other areas in the north, amid suspicious international silence and active participation in the ongoing genocide."
Regarding the situation in Gaza City, the Office stressed that “the city lacks tents or sufficient shelters, forcing thousands of families to take to the streets—particularly on al-Jalaa Street and in the al-Saftawi area—amid a total absence of basic necessities such as food, water, and medicine, under tight siege and continuous bombardment.”
The Office urged for “immediate and effective international intervention to stop the massacres, send international rescue teams to recover the bodies and treat the wounded, open the crossings immediately for the entry of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid, and hold Israeli leaders accountable before international courts.”
The report also highlighted that during U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent four-day Gulf tour, Israeli forces killed more than 378 Palestinians, a figure nearly four times higher than the approximately 100 fatalities reported in the four days prior to his visit, according to Anadolu’s tally of Gaza Health Ministry data.
The Gaza Media Office also reported that Israel has blocked all entry of essential supplies like food, water, and medicine into Gaza since March 2nd. They further noted that Israel reportedly ended a ceasefire and recommenced its bombardment of Gaza on March 18th. According to the Office, the total death toll since the conflict began in October 2023 has now exceeded 53,200.
The report also highlighted that during U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent four-day Gulf tour, Israeli forces killed more than 378 Palestinians, a figure nearly four times higher than the approximately 100 fatalities reported in the four days prior to his visit, according to Anadolu’s tally of Gaza Health Ministry data.
The Gaza Media Office also reported that Israel has blocked all entry of essential supplies like food, water, and medicine into Gaza since March 2nd. They further noted that Israel reportedly ended a ceasefire and recommenced its bombardment of Gaza on March 18th. According to the Office, the total death toll since the conflict began in October 2023 has now exceeded 53,200.
