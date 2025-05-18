403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
13th Moscow security event expects representatives from 150 nations
(MENAFN) The media of the Russian Security Council stated that spokespeople from over 150 countries are anticipated to go to the 13th Moscow conference on international security at the end of this month.
The plan of the yearly occasion covers global cooperative to safeguard vital technology and data basic structures. This event will occur on 27-29 of May and will take place in National Center “Russia”.
The media clearly stated, “in particular, the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that is fairer and corresponds to today’s realities will be discussed.”
The vital problems that will be examined in the event will include, actively fighting against acts of terrorism and attacks, technological disruption, and online scams.
Obstacles and dangers in the information space will be discussed by national security advisers and intelligence administrators as part of a devoted panel discussion including other professionals, Russia’s Security Council stressed.
The press statement said that “this will allow for the discussion of the most pressing issues in the field of information security in an atmosphere of international cooperation.”
The plan of the yearly occasion covers global cooperative to safeguard vital technology and data basic structures. This event will occur on 27-29 of May and will take place in National Center “Russia”.
The media clearly stated, “in particular, the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that is fairer and corresponds to today’s realities will be discussed.”
The vital problems that will be examined in the event will include, actively fighting against acts of terrorism and attacks, technological disruption, and online scams.
Obstacles and dangers in the information space will be discussed by national security advisers and intelligence administrators as part of a devoted panel discussion including other professionals, Russia’s Security Council stressed.
The press statement said that “this will allow for the discussion of the most pressing issues in the field of information security in an atmosphere of international cooperation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment