Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
13th Moscow security event expects representatives from 150 nations

2025-05-18 05:11:36
(MENAFN) The media of the Russian Security Council stated that spokespeople from over 150 countries are anticipated to go to the 13th Moscow conference on international security at the end of this month.

The plan of the yearly occasion covers global cooperative to safeguard vital technology and data basic structures. This event will occur on 27-29 of May and will take place in National Center “Russia”.

The media clearly stated, “in particular, the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that is fairer and corresponds to today’s realities will be discussed.”

The vital problems that will be examined in the event will include, actively fighting against acts of terrorism and attacks, technological disruption, and online scams.

Obstacles and dangers in the information space will be discussed by national security advisers and intelligence administrators as part of a devoted panel discussion including other professionals, Russia’s Security Council stressed.

The press statement said that “this will allow for the discussion of the most pressing issues in the field of information security in an atmosphere of international cooperation.”

