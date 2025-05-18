403
Russian airport regains legendary ‘Stalingrad’ name
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree renaming Volgograd International Airport to "Stalingrad," honoring the city’s historical role in World War II. The change was made at the request of war veterans and local authorities, and comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.
According to the decree published on Tuesday, the renaming aims to commemorate the Soviet Union’s triumph in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War, spanning from June 22, 1941, to May 9, 1945.
Volgograd, once known as Stalingrad from 1925 to 1961, was the site of one of WWII’s most pivotal and brutal battles. That victory is widely seen as a turning point in the war. While the city retained the name Volgograd after Stalin’s death, proposals to restore its Soviet-era name have surfaced repeatedly, particularly from the Communist Party. The name “Stalingrad” has occasionally been used during official memorial events as a tribute.
Though the airport will now carry the historic name, the city itself remains Volgograd, a point that has sparked ongoing debate. Critics warn that a broader renaming could be seen as glorifying Stalin, a polarizing figure in Russian history. While some view him as a symbol of strength and wartime leadership, others remember the widespread repression under his regime.
A 2023 poll by the VCIOM state pollster indicated that 67% of Volgograd residents preferred keeping the city's current name.
