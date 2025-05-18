Drone Attack In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District Damages Windows In Residential Building

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack has damaged windows in a residential apartment building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram .

"As of 08:10, window glazing in an apartment of a residential building in the Solomianskyi district was found to be damaged due to the Russian attack on Kyiv," the statement reads.

The military administration clarified that there were no fires or casualties. Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Ukraine came under a massive drone attack overnight. Earlier reports noted that debris from a downed drone had damaged the roof of a non-residential building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Illustrative photo