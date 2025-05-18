Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Attack In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District Damages Windows In Residential Building

Drone Attack In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District Damages Windows In Residential Building


2025-05-18 05:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack has damaged windows in a residential apartment building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram .

"As of 08:10, window glazing in an apartment of a residential building in the Solomianskyi district was found to be damaged due to the Russian attack on Kyiv," the statement reads.

The military administration clarified that there were no fires or casualties. Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Read also: Ukrainian forces down 88 Russian UAVs, another 128 disappear from radar

Ukraine came under a massive drone attack overnight. Earlier reports noted that debris from a downed drone had damaged the roof of a non-residential building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN18052025000193011044ID1109562884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search