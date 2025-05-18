Drone Attack In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District Damages Windows In Residential Building
According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram .
"As of 08:10, window glazing in an apartment of a residential building in the Solomianskyi district was found to be damaged due to the Russian attack on Kyiv," the statement reads.
The military administration clarified that there were no fires or casualties. Emergency services are currently working at the scene.Read also: Ukrainian forces down 88 Russian UAVs, another 128 disappear from radar
Ukraine came under a massive drone attack overnight. Earlier reports noted that debris from a downed drone had damaged the roof of a non-residential building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.
Illustrative photo
