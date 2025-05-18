Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Injured As Russian Forces Drop Explosive From Drone On Civilian Car In Kherson

2025-05-18 05:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a civilian vehicle, injuring two people.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

"Two men, aged 64 and 51, were injured. They sustained blast and head injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

