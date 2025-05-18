Two Injured As Russian Forces Drop Explosive From Drone On Civilian Car In Kherson
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .
"Two men, aged 64 and 51, were injured. They sustained blast and head injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.Read also: Eight wounded in Kherson region following Russian shelling
Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
