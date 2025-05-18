Two Injured As Russian Forces Drop Explosive From Drone On Civilian Car In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a civilian vehicle, injuring two people.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

"Two men, aged 64 and 51, were injured. They sustained blast and head injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Illustrative photo