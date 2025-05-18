Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rescuers Show Aftermath Of Massive Drone Attack On Kyiv Region, Firefighting Efforts Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of a massive overnight drone attack in the Obukhiv and Fastiv districts. One woman was killed, and three others, including a child, were injured.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Kyiv region rescuers are extinguishing fires caused by the massive enemy attack. Sadly, there are casualties of Russian aggression," the statement said.























In the Obukhiv district, a residential building was partially destroyed, killing a woman born in 1997. Three others - two adults born in 1966 and 1964 and a child born in 2019 - were injured and are receiving medical care.

Nearby, windows in a multi-story residential building were also damaged.

Additionally, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative, and firefighters are working to extinguish two burning garages.

In one settlement in the Fastiv district, a warehouse building of 500 square meters on the grounds of a local enterprise was destroyed. A utility building also suffered partial destruction.

During the attack, a fire engulfed warehouse and administrative buildings of a medical center, covering an area of 5,000 square meters.

A total of 55 SES personnel and 17 units of equipment have been deployed to the scene.

