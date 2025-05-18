Starmer Hints At EU Youth Deal As UK Seeks To Reset Post-Brexit Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed that forging closer ties with the European Union would benefit the UK by creating jobs, lowering living costs, and improving border management. His remarks come ahead of a key summit on Monday, where a potential new agreement between the UK and EU may be announced.

The UK Government is preparing to host EU leaders in London as part of a broader initiative to rebuild post-Brexit relations. One possible outcome of the summit is a deal allowing British participation in a significant EU defence fund. However, contentious issues-such as fishing rights and a proposed youth mobility scheme-could hinder progress.

In an interview with The Times, PM Keir hinted that a youth mobility agreement may be achievable. While he reaffirmed that restoring freedom of movement remains off the table, he clarified that youth mobility should not be seen as equivalent to it.