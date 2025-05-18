403
Arctic Russian zone pays doctors to discourage abortions
(MENAFN) Authorities in Russia’s Murmansk Region, located largely within the Arctic Circle, have proposed offering financial incentives to medical professionals who persuade women to carry their pregnancies to term rather than seek abortions.
According to regional statistics, from January to October 2024, 4,298 babies were born in Murmansk—286 fewer than during the same period in 2023. Governor Andrey Chibis has described the declining birth rate as a serious challenge for both the region and the country, promising a comprehensive response.
The new proposal from the regional health ministry, unveiled on Tuesday, outlines two types of rewards aimed at curbing abortion rates. Gynecologists and obstetricians trained in psychological counseling could receive a 25,000-ruble bonus (approximately $300) if they successfully persuade a woman to forgo an abortion before 12 weeks of pregnancy and oversee her care until the baby is born.
Other specialists or certified counselors would be eligible for a smaller incentive of 5,000 rubles (about $60) for influencing a similar decision.
This initiative is part of broader efforts to boost the birth rate and prevent abortions in Murmansk Region. A similar program was introduced in 2023 in Pskov Region, where doctors were offered 5,000 rubles for discouraging abortions.
At the national level, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated earlier this year that ongoing anti-abortion campaigns had resulted in roughly 37,000 women choosing to continue their pregnancies in 2024.
Despite these efforts, Russia recorded only 1.22 million births in 2024—a 3.4% drop from the previous year—making it the country's second-worst year on record for births after 1999. According to Rosstat, a significant rise in birth rates isn’t expected until after 2027.
