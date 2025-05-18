Kempegowda Airport Posts First-Ever Profit

Dhaka: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has announced a record profit for the first time since its inception, marking a significant financial turnaround, according to sources from the Bangalore International Airport Authority (BIAL).

The milestone was discussed during a board meeting on 16 May, chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Shalini Rajneesh.

The recent success underscores the airport's strategic growth, sustainability initiatives, and commitment to operational excellence.

In 2025, BLR Airport garnered multiple prestigious global recognitions, reinforcing its status as a leader in sustainable and safe airport operations worldwide.

Notably, on 5 May, 2024, it became the first airport in Asia to achieve Level 5 Accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, celebrating a remarkable 95.6 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, achieving net-zero status seven years ahead of its 2030 target.

The airport also received the Silver Award in the ACI Green Airports Recognition 2025 for its sustainable energy initiatives, making it the fourth consecutive year that BLR Airport has been recognised for its commitment to sustainability leadership.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru International Airport has achieved its highest-ever passenger traffic in the financial year 2024-25, accommodating 2.32 million travellers, according to officials.

This signifies a 15.34 per cent increase from 2.01 million in 2023-24 and a remarkable 24.1 per cent rise compared to pre-Covid 19 levels in 2019-20.

