Only 1 Million Of 3 Million Needy Afghans Will Receive Aid This Summer, Says WFP
The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced on Sunday May 28 that nearly 3 million people in Afghanistan will require food assistance this summer. However, due to a severe funding shortfall, the WFP can only provide aid to 1 million individuals to prevent catastrophic hunger. This limitation underscores the escalating food insecurity affecting a significant portion of the Afghan population.
Previously, the WFP had requested $451 million to support the most vulnerable families in Afghanistan over the next six months. Despite this urgent appeal, the organization has only received a fraction of the necessary funds. As a result, the WFP has been forced to reduce its assistance programs, leaving millions without essential support.
The funding crisis has been exacerbated by a reduction in U.S. aid to Afghanistan. The Trump administration's decision to pause foreign assistance has significantly impacted humanitarian efforts, including food aid. This policy shift has drawn criticism from global aid organizations, which warn of dire consequences for the Afghan population.
In addition to funding challenges, the WFP faces operational difficulties due to restrictions imposed by the Taliban. These limitations hinder the organization's ability to deliver aid effectively, particularly to women and children, who are among the most vulnerable groups.
The humanitarian situation is further compounded by environmental factors. Afghanistan's vulnerability to climate change has led to natural disasters such as droughts and floods, which have destroyed homes and agricultural land, exacerbating food insecurity.
The current funding shortfall and operational challenges have placed millions of Afghans at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition. Without immediate international support, the situation is expected to deteriorate further, with children and women being the most affected.
It is imperative that the international community increases its financial contributions and works collaboratively with humanitarian organizations to address the pressing needs of the Afghan population. Failure to act promptly could result in a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented scale.
