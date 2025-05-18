Trump To Hold Phone Call With Putin On Ukraine

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the phone call with Putin is scheduled for 10:00 AM local time. Following this, he intends to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Trump, the discussions will center around two main topics: efforts to stop the ongoing bloodshed in the Ukraine war and talks on trade issues between the two countries. He emphasized that the primary goal is to bring an end to the devastating conflict.

Trump further stated that the war, which claims the lives of over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers every week,“should never have happened.” He expressed his intention to work towards a ceasefire and end the violent dispute that has caused so much suffering.

In addition to his conversation with Putin, Trump mentioned that he would later contact President Zelensky. Following that, he plans to engage in talks with some NATO members, hoping to foster meaningful discussions that could lead to a resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Trump expressed hope that these discussions would be“fruitful” and contribute to an eventual end to the Ukraine war. This comes as the conflict, which began in February 2022, continues to rage on, causing immense human casualties and widespread infrastructure damage across Ukraine.

The ongoing Ukraine war has created a profound humanitarian crisis, with no signs of resolution in sight. Trump's attempts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine could provide a diplomatic avenue for de-escalating the conflict, but much depends on the cooperation of the involved parties and the international community.

It remains to be seen whether Trump's intervention will lead to any tangible breakthroughs in the war. While the situation is dire, any potential dialogue between global leaders is an important step toward finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing violence in Ukraine.

