MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert Consumers has recognized IPVanish as the best VPN for travel in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized IPVanish as the best VPN for travel in 2025, following a comprehensive review of leading virtual private network providers across multiple categories. The decision reflects the growing need for secure digital tools in a post-pandemic travel landscape where mobility, privacy, and global connectivity intersect.

Best VPN for Travel

IPVanish - a virtual private network (VPN) service known for its strong encryption protocols, strict no-logs policy, and fast, reliable global server network.

The Return of Travel and the Rise of Digital Security

As international travel continues its rebound in 2025, travelers are once again navigating foreign networks, accessing cloud-based services, and working remotely while in transit. Whether for business or leisure, today's travel experience is increasingly digital - and with that comes increased exposure to online threats.

The prevalence of public Wi-Fi networks in hotels, airports, cafés, and co-working spaces offers convenience but introduces real vulnerabilities. Open networks can expose sensitive data to interception, monitoring, and cyber attacks. VPNs offer a vital line of defense, creating a secure, encrypted tunnel between the user's device and the internet, masking the IP address, and shielding personal information from unwanted access.

In its comprehensive review, Expert Consumers evaluated dozens of VPN providers based on multiple criteria relevant to travel, including connection stability on public Wi-Fi, ability to bypass geo-restrictions, encryption standards, data logging policies, and ease of use on mobile and desktop platforms. IPVanish emerged as the top recommendation for frequent travelers and digital nomads alike.

Key strengths highlighted in the review include end-to-end AES-256 encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and a network of over 2,400 servers in more than 140 locations worldwide. The service offers advanced features such as a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and split tunneling - giving users more control over which apps route through the VPN. IPVanish also includes built-in support for WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2/IPSec protocols, allowing flexibility depending on the user's priorities for speed or security.

The review also emphasized IPVanish's strict no-logs policy and independently verified privacy commitments. In regions where internet censorship or geo-blocking remains an obstacle, IPVanish proved capable of bypassing restrictions without compromising user security. This makes it a valuable tool for travelers needing access to familiar services, such as banking platforms, streaming accounts, or location-specific content, while abroad.

Addressing the Realities of Modern Travel

Remote work, cross-border collaboration, and longer travel itineraries have changed how people engage with the internet abroad. The VPN category has expanded to serve not just corporate IT departments but independent professionals, families, students, and content creators.

IPVanish's unlimited device policy and competitive pricing model made it an accessible solution for users managing multiple gadgets on the road. Travelers can connect their phone for secure messaging, stream on a tablet, and send work files from a laptop - simultaneously and without compromising performance.

The review also noted that IPVanish's support infrastructure and transparency stood out. Clear privacy documentation and responsive customer service contributed to a more trustworthy experience, especially for users unfamiliar with VPNs.

With increased awareness of data privacy and the evolving tactics of cybercriminals, using a VPN has become a travel essential, much like carrying a passport or securing travel insurance. A VPN provides assurance that banking transactions, login credentials, and communications remain confidential, no matter the country or network used.

While a growing number of public institutions and service providers claim to offer“secure” Wi-Fi, the reality is that users have limited control or visibility over how those networks operate. A VPN like IPVanish restores that control, ensuring that users can safely work, browse, and communicate while traveling.

As more travelers seek out secure solutions for navigating the digital world, VPN usage is expected to grow. IPVanish has positioned itself as a reliable partner in that space, offering stability, security, and scalability to match the demands of modern mobility.

Expert Consumers concluded that IPVanish's performance in critical areas like speed, privacy, usability, and global reach made it the clear choice for travelers in 2025.

To read the full review, visit Expert Consumers .

