Peru Extends Emergency Powers In Crime-Ridden Districts As Violence Persists
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian government announced Saturday the extension of emergency powers in eight Lima districts and Callao province for another 30 days. This decision continues the exceptional security measures in areas plagued by organized crime, homicides, extortion, and robbery. The Interior Ministry confirmed the extension through a supreme decree issued Friday night.
The affected districts include Ate, Carabayllo, Comas, Puente Piedra, San Martín de Porres, San Juan de Lurigancho, Villa María del Triunfo, and Villa El Salvador. These areas continue to experience significant public safety challenges despite ongoing interventions. Local authorities report persistent criminal activity disrupting public order and threatening citizen security.
Under the emergency provisions, the National Police maintains primary responsibility for public order. They receive support from the Armed Forces while operating within legal frameworks governing use of force. This collaboration aims to strengthen territorial control and continue the fight against organized criminal networks.
The government points to measurable successes since implementing emergency powers in these regions. Authorities have arrested over 15,000 individuals caught committing crimes and apprehended 2,560 people with outstanding warrants. Police operations have dismantled 1,131 criminal organizations and seized 703 firearms from illegal possession.
These enforcement actions have reportedly reduced criminal activity in surrounding districts. The Interior Ministry emphasized that areas not under emergency declaration will continue receiving regular police patrols and targeted anti-crime operations. Security forces maintain their commitment to delivering "decisive blows against crime" throughout the metropolitan region.
Peru's security crisis reflects broader challenges facing several Latin American nations. Criminal organizations exploit institutional weaknesses and socioeconomic vulnerabilities to establish operational bases in urban areas. Contract killings, protection rackets targeting small businesses, and drug trafficking networks have become increasingly common in these districts.
The emergency measures represent a tactical response to immediate security threats. However, experts note that sustainable solutions require addressing underlying factors like poverty, unemployment, and judicial inefficiency. The government faces the challenge of balancing immediate security needs with long-term institutional reforms.
Local residents express mixed reactions to the extended emergency powers. Many welcome increased security presence while others worry about potential civil liberties implications. The effectiveness of these measures will likely determine whether they continue beyond this 30-day extension.
