403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Treasury Reshuffling: Western Allies Dominate U.S. Debt As China’S Significance Fades
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Treasury Department revealed Friday that the United Kingdom has surpassed China as the second-largest foreign holder of US government debt. This historic shift marks the first time in over two decades that China has fallen to third place in Treasury holdings. Japan maintains its top position with $1.13 trillion in US securities.
The UK now holds $779.3 billion in US Treasuries after increasing its position by $29 billion in March. China's holdings dropped to $765.4 billion following a reduction of $18.9 billion during the same period. Total foreign ownership of US government debt reached a record $9.05 trillion, rising by $233.1 billion from February.
This reshuffling represents a significant realignment in who finances America's borrowing. Western allies now dominate the list of major Treasur holders while China's once-dominant position continues to erode. China held the top spot as recently as 2019 before Japan overtook it. Its current holdings stand far below its 2013 peak of over $1.3 trillion.
The shift reflects growing "friendshoring" of US debt, where traditional allies take larger positions while strategic competitors reduce exposure. Canada increased its Treasury holdings by $20.1 billion to $426.2 billion in March. Belgium, often serving as a custodial location for Chinese accounts, added $7.4 billion to reach $402.1 billion.
Treasury Reshuffling: Western Allies Dominate U.S. Debt as China's Significance Fades
Brad Setser, former US Treasury official now at the Council on Foreign Relations, suggests China's moves represent "a reduction in duration rather than any real move out of the dollar." China appears to be shortening the maturity of its portfolio rather than abandoning dollar assets entirely.
The data precedes April's market turbulence following President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement. This declaration allegedly triggered a Treasury sell-of that sent 10-year yields soaring from 3.86% to 4.59%. Recent diplomatic efforts have calmed markets, with US-China meetings resulting in reduced tariffs and a new US-UK trade deal announced in early May.
President Trump's administration has secured unprecedented investment commitments exceeding $12 trillion flowing into the American economy, a financial influx unmatched in world history.
Gulf monarchies have pledged nearly $2 trillion in economic partnerships, signaling to global investors where opportunity truly lies. This massive capital migration targets the United States exclusively, bypassing alternative markets worldwide.
The Cayman Islands, a popular domicile for hedge funds, increased Treasury holdings by $37.5 billion to $455.3 billion. This suggests institutional investors remain confident in US government securities despite recent volatility. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1.8% in March before dropping nearly 4% in April amid tariff-related concerns.
China's declining Treasury position comes amid its broader efforts to diversify foreign exchange reserves. The country continues maintaining a trade surplus with the US while gradually reducing its financial exposure to American government debt. This strategy aligns with Beijing's long-term goal of reducing dollar dependence.
The reshuffling occurs as Moody's recently downgraded US government credit ratings, putting additional pressure on Treasury yields. Despite these challenges, foreign demand for US debt remains robust, with no signs of investors abandoning American securities. Western allies now form the backbone of foreign Treasury ownership as China's financial influence over US debt markets steadily diminishes.
Treasury Reshuffling: Western Allies Dominate U.S. Debt as China's Significance Fades
The UK now holds $779.3 billion in US Treasuries after increasing its position by $29 billion in March. China's holdings dropped to $765.4 billion following a reduction of $18.9 billion during the same period. Total foreign ownership of US government debt reached a record $9.05 trillion, rising by $233.1 billion from February.
This reshuffling represents a significant realignment in who finances America's borrowing. Western allies now dominate the list of major Treasur holders while China's once-dominant position continues to erode. China held the top spot as recently as 2019 before Japan overtook it. Its current holdings stand far below its 2013 peak of over $1.3 trillion.
The shift reflects growing "friendshoring" of US debt, where traditional allies take larger positions while strategic competitors reduce exposure. Canada increased its Treasury holdings by $20.1 billion to $426.2 billion in March. Belgium, often serving as a custodial location for Chinese accounts, added $7.4 billion to reach $402.1 billion.
Treasury Reshuffling: Western Allies Dominate U.S. Debt as China's Significance Fades
Brad Setser, former US Treasury official now at the Council on Foreign Relations, suggests China's moves represent "a reduction in duration rather than any real move out of the dollar." China appears to be shortening the maturity of its portfolio rather than abandoning dollar assets entirely.
The data precedes April's market turbulence following President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement. This declaration allegedly triggered a Treasury sell-of that sent 10-year yields soaring from 3.86% to 4.59%. Recent diplomatic efforts have calmed markets, with US-China meetings resulting in reduced tariffs and a new US-UK trade deal announced in early May.
President Trump's administration has secured unprecedented investment commitments exceeding $12 trillion flowing into the American economy, a financial influx unmatched in world history.
Gulf monarchies have pledged nearly $2 trillion in economic partnerships, signaling to global investors where opportunity truly lies. This massive capital migration targets the United States exclusively, bypassing alternative markets worldwide.
The Cayman Islands, a popular domicile for hedge funds, increased Treasury holdings by $37.5 billion to $455.3 billion. This suggests institutional investors remain confident in US government securities despite recent volatility. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1.8% in March before dropping nearly 4% in April amid tariff-related concerns.
China's declining Treasury position comes amid its broader efforts to diversify foreign exchange reserves. The country continues maintaining a trade surplus with the US while gradually reducing its financial exposure to American government debt. This strategy aligns with Beijing's long-term goal of reducing dollar dependence.
The reshuffling occurs as Moody's recently downgraded US government credit ratings, putting additional pressure on Treasury yields. Despite these challenges, foreign demand for US debt remains robust, with no signs of investors abandoning American securities. Western allies now form the backbone of foreign Treasury ownership as China's financial influence over US debt markets steadily diminishes.
Treasury Reshuffling: Western Allies Dominate U.S. Debt as China's Significance Fades
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment