403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Polish Voters Head to Polls
(MENAFN) The initial phase of voting in Poland’s presidential contest commenced on Sunday at 7 a.m. local time (0500GMT).
Nearly 29 million registered citizens are set to choose a replacement for Leader Andrzej Duda, who is barred from seeking another term due to a constitutional two-term cap.
A total of thirteen hopefuls, spanning a wide range of political affiliations, are vying for the presidency in this opening stage.
However, polling data indicates a likely lead for centrist and pro-European Mayor of Warsaw Rafel Trzaskowski, who is anticipated to secure over 30 percent of the ballots.
Trzaskowski, who enjoys the endorsement of Premier Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform party, is predicted to be trailed by conservative and nationalist contender Karol Nawrocki.
Nawrocki, who has the backing of the principal opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), is projected to gain between 24 percent and 25 percent of the votes.
The far-right representative Slawomir Mentzen, aligned with the Confederation of Liberty and Independence, is expected to finish in third place, with estimates suggesting he will gather approximately 12 percent to 13 percent of support.
If these forecasts materialize, a runoff election will be necessary, scheduled for June 1, in which voters will decide between Trzaskowski and Nawrocki to determine Poland’s next head of state.
Nearly 29 million registered citizens are set to choose a replacement for Leader Andrzej Duda, who is barred from seeking another term due to a constitutional two-term cap.
A total of thirteen hopefuls, spanning a wide range of political affiliations, are vying for the presidency in this opening stage.
However, polling data indicates a likely lead for centrist and pro-European Mayor of Warsaw Rafel Trzaskowski, who is anticipated to secure over 30 percent of the ballots.
Trzaskowski, who enjoys the endorsement of Premier Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform party, is predicted to be trailed by conservative and nationalist contender Karol Nawrocki.
Nawrocki, who has the backing of the principal opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), is projected to gain between 24 percent and 25 percent of the votes.
The far-right representative Slawomir Mentzen, aligned with the Confederation of Liberty and Independence, is expected to finish in third place, with estimates suggesting he will gather approximately 12 percent to 13 percent of support.
If these forecasts materialize, a runoff election will be necessary, scheduled for June 1, in which voters will decide between Trzaskowski and Nawrocki to determine Poland’s next head of state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment