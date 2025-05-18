403
Türkiye Announces New Natural Gas Discovery
(MENAFN) Türkiye has unearthed a fresh deposit of natural gas measuring 75 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea, Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday.
According to the president, this newfound resource has the capacity to fulfill the residential energy requirements of the country for roughly three and a half years.
“We have discovered a new natural gas reserve of 75 billion cubic meters in the field. With this amount, we will be able to meet the residential demand alone for approximately 3.5 years,” Erdogan stated during the inauguration ceremony of Istanbul Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Training and Research Hospital.
The discovery was made at the Goktepe-3 well, located in the Black Sea. Operations at this site commenced on March 27 using Türkiye’s seventh-generation drilling vessel, Abdulhamid Han. Erdogan confirmed that the drilling phase concluded the previous day.
“Our work at the Goktepe-3 well (in the Black Sea), which began on March 27 with our 7th-generation drilling ship Abdulhamid Han, was completed as of yesterday,” he said.
President Erdogan underlined Türkiye’s unwavering pursuit of energy self-sufficiency.
He pledged that the nation will persist in its efforts despite any challenges or disapproval.
“We will continue on our path without stopping, without resting, and without paying heed to criticism or obstacles until we reach our goal of a fully energy-independent Türkiye,” he affirmed.
He also highlighted Türkiye’s broad-based strategy in the energy sector, involving various renewable and conventional sources.
“From nuclear energy to hydroelectric, from wind to geothermal, from solar energy to oil and natural gas, we have made significant investments in every field.
We are striving to unlock our country’s true potential in this area,” Erdogan said, noting the comprehensive scope of their energy investments.
The president characterized a prior find in the Sakarya Gas Field as a pivotal moment for the nation.
“Our discovery in the Sakarya Gas Field has been, quite literally, a turning point for our nation,” he asserted.
He also indicated that the recent discovery has an estimated market worth of 30 billion dollars.
As part of the Sakarya Project, Türkiye plans to use a floating production platform to further develop the site, which is expected to substantially enhance the field’s financial contribution.
