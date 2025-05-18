403
Italian Museums Eye Increased Collaboration with Chinese Counterparts
(MENAFN) Leading figures from prominent Italian museums have expressed a desire for increased collaboration with Chinese museums. They believe this engagement would foster mutual understanding between the two nations' rich histories and cultures.
Chiara Squarcina, the science director of the Venice Museum Foundation and a curator of numerous exhibitions focused on China in Italy, stated that while Italy and China share cultural and historical parallels, their approaches to understanding the world also differ.
She emphasized that these similarities and differences present significant chances for Italian viewers to gain a deeper appreciation of Chinese civilization.
Squarcina cited Marco Polo, the renowned Italian explorer who journeyed to ancient China, as an illustrative figure. She described him as a symbol of East-West connection and an ideal figure to guide audiences in comprehending China's ancient history and culture.
The significant exhibition, "'The Worlds of Marco Polo'," successfully debuted at Venice's Palazzo Ducale in April 2024 and subsequently concluded its run at China's Shanghai Museum in March 2025. This event is considered a prime illustration of Sino-Italian museum collaboration, showcasing Chinese artifacts and history globally while introducing Marco Polo's experiences to a Chinese audience.
Squarcina suggested that considerable opportunities remain for exploration through future exhibitions, noting, "For instance, ceramics and glassworks are among the artistic formats that both countries have long traditions in."
She further added, "We expect to keep dialogues with China's museums, institutions and universities" to enhance cultural and historical exchanges.
Vincenzo Calvanese, the engineering officer of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, conveyed to a news agency the park's openness to greater cooperation with China.
