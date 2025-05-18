403
Medvedev Warns About Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Former Russian Leader Dmitry Medvedev has cautioned that ultimatums from Western nations will not contribute to resolving the Ukraine crisis.
His statement follows recent threats from the European Union and the United States to introduce further punitive measures against Moscow.
On Friday, during the first in-person negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in three years held in Istanbul, U.S. Leader Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of imposing “crushing” sanctions on Russia should it fail to secure a peace agreement.
In alignment with Washington, EU member nations reached a consensus on introducing a 17th set of sanctions, which is anticipated to receive formal approval in the coming days.
Addressing the situation, Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, stated on X: “All enemies of Russia that issue negotiating ultimatums should remember a simple thing: peace negotiations alone do not always lead to the end of hostilities.”
He further warned, “Unsuccessful negotiations can lead to the onset of a more terrible stage of the war with new weapons and participants.”
Western powers have been pressing Russia to accept a one-month unconditional ceasefire, an idea proposed jointly by Ukraine and the U.S.
However, Russian officials have expressed skepticism, claiming that Kiev would use the break in combat to replenish and reorganize its military resources.
President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that any enduring resolution would require Ukraine to end its troop mobilization, cease the intake of foreign arms, and pull back from territories claimed by Russia.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, announced that both parties had consented to a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 captives on each side and planned to maintain communication after working out comprehensive proposals for a ceasefire.
