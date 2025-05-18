Dr. Sheikh Thani Bin Ali Launches New Book 'Alternative Means Of Resolving Commercial Disputes'
Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and Chairman of the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA), Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani, QICCA's Board Member for International Relations, launched his new book titled“Alternative Means for Resolving Commercial Disputes”.
The launch took place during the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from May 8 to 17, 2025.
The ceremony was attended by Ebrahim Shahbeck, Secretary General of QICCA, along with QICCA's legal advisor, several members of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Lawyers Association, and several lawyers and interested stakeholders.
Published by Lusail University Press, the publication explores key mechanisms for resolving commercial disputes outside traditional courts. It covers negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration, with detailed insights into their principles, processes, and application under Qatari and international legal systems.
Furthermore, it examines both free and institutional arbitration, the advantages and limitations of each, types of arbitration agreements, and procedural aspects, including how arbitral awards are issued and challenged under Qatari law.
