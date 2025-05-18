Moci Participates In Kazan Forum 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kazan: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) took part in the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: Kazan Forum (Kazan Forum 2025), which is being held in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, and continuing until tomorrow.

The Ministry, represented by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, also participated in the official opening ceremony of the 'Russia Halal Expo 2025', held on the sidelines of the forum.

On the sidelines of the forum, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, held a bilateral meeting with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, Oleg Korobchenko. They discussed topics of mutual interest to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the sectors of trade, investment, and industry, in addition to exchanging views on topics on the forum's agenda.

The meeting also highlighted the successful economic policies pursued by the State of Qatar in support of the private sector, as well as the incentives, legislation, and promising opportunities available in the country aimed at encouraging investors, businessmen, and company owners to invest in the country.

As part of the events, His Excellency toured the Russia Halal Expo and visited the outdoor vehicles and equipment exhibition as well as the real estate and infrastructure projects exhibition. He was briefed on the latest technologies and products. He also visited the ICL factory and IT Park, where he learned about the most prominent industrial and technological practices at these facilities.

He also participated in a session titled "Russia-Qatar Economic Dialogue," organized by the Business Russia organization to explore prospects for bilateral cooperation and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The Kazan Forum 2025 aims to strengthen economic, trade, investment, technological, and cultural ties between Russia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

Over the course of days, the forum featured a number of events and discussion sessions on various topics, including international cooperation, tourism, transportation, industrial dialogue, global challenges, media activities, youth entrepreneurship, youth diplomacy, the women's perspective, culture, and business associations.