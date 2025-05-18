Amir Cup: Al Arabi Power Into Final Al Ahli Take Series To Decider

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Al Arabi advanced to the final of the 2024-2025 Amir Cup Basketball Championship with a dominant 104-75 win over Al Wakrah at Al Gharafa Sports Club Indoor Hall yesterday, wrapping up their semi-final series 2-0.

The match started evenly, with the first period ending 20-20. Al Arabi gained momentum in the second quarter, edging ahead 26-22. They took full control in the third, outscoring Al Wakrah 33-13, and maintained their lead in the final period (25-20) to seal the win.

Elmedin Kikanovic led Al Arabi with 21 points, while Aaron Randolph Mitchell was Al Wakrah's top scorer with 20.

In the other semi-final, Al Ahli forced a decider by defeating Al Rayyan 85-82, leveling the series at 1-1. Al Ahli came out strong, winning the first two periods 22-21 and 32-27, with sharp offensive transitions and tactical execution.



Al Rayyan stormed back in the third quarter, led by Justin Wright-Foreman's 33 points, taking it 23-13. But Al Ahli regained control in the fourth, with Terry Crump scoring 24 points and guiding them to an 18-11 final-quarter win.

The decisive third game between Al Ahli and Al Rayyan will take place tomorrow at 7pm at the same venue, with the winner set to face Al Arabi in the title clash.