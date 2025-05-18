Abdulwahhab Makes History As Doha Worlds Begin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Lusail, Qatar: The World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 got off to an electrifying start at the Lusail Sports Arena yesterday, with Qatar's Mohammed Abdulwahhab making history and the world's best beginning their respective journeys towards titles in five categories.

Declared open by Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is also the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, the blockbuster Championships officially kicked off with an impressive opening ceremony that combined innovation and creativity, reflecting the fast pace of the sport.

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Petra Sorling, Championship Director Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi who is also the President of the Qatar, Arab and Asian federations and First Vice-President of ITTF, along with regional sports leaders, and officials of the Qatari and international federations, were present at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Al Mohannadi said Qatar is proud and honoured to host the World Table Tennis Championships for the second time following the hugely successful 2004 edition.

“This is an exceptional moment that confirms Qatar's established position as the capital of sports in the region, and its constant keenness to host major sporting events,” Al Mohannadi said.

Al Mohannadi promised flawless organisation and thanked state institutions and committees, for their commitment.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony.

“I wish all delegations a pleasant stay in their second country and success in the competitions, which we hope will be a model of sportsmanship and high-level organisation, and will come out in the best possible way that reflects the amount of work and preparation that has been put in during the past months,” he added.

Abdullah Yousef Al Mulla, Advisor to the Director-General, thanked Sheikh Joaan, saying“his unwavering support and close oversight have been instrumental in delivering an exceptional opening ceremony.”

Qatar's campaign on the opening day of the Championships was highlighted by the success of the nation's top men's singles player Abdulwahhab. The 25-year-old became the first Qatari player to secure a spot in the Round of 64 of a World Championship when he dismantled New Zealand's Alfred Dela Pena in straight games, 11-5, 11-2, 15-13, 11-1, in 33 minutes at the Lusail Sports Arena.

His next opponent is Anton Kallberg of Sweden, a Paris 2024 Olympics team silver winner, currently ranked 15th in the world.

Ahmed Korani and Maryam Ali compete in the mixed doubles Round 1.

Earlier, mixed-doubles duo Ahmed Korani and Maryam Ali fell 1-3 (1-11, 15-13, 5-11, 5-11) to Algeria's Milhane Jellouli and Amina Kessaci at the Qatar University Hall, while Sultan Al Kuwari and Rawad Al Naser suffered a 0-3 (3-11, 7-11, 4-11) loss to Singapore's No 16 seeds Clarence Chew and Josh Chua in the men's doubles.

The women's doubles pair of Aia Mohamed and Maryam Ali also exited the draw after they were beaten by Germany's Sabine Winter and Yuan Wan (0-11, 1-11, 6-11) the recent finalists at WTT Feeder Dusseldorf 2025.

Qatar's Aia Mohamed (right) and Maryam Ali in action.

In today's sessions, Al Kuwari, Al Korani, Ali and Mohamed begin their individual campaigns, while Abdulwahhab teams up with his brother Abdullah in the men's doubles Round of 64. At the Qatar University venue, Mohamed and Abdulwahhab will be in action once again in the mixed doubles round of 64.