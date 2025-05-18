403
Slovak Premier Criticizes New EU Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) Slovak Premier Robert Fico has voiced strong criticism against the European Union’s decision to impose an additional set of penalties on Russia.
Speaking against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic engagements between Moscow and Kiev, Fico argued that the sanctions resemble a “plague” and primarily inflict damage on the EU itself, while barely impacting Russia’s position.
His remarks highlight growing divisions within the bloc regarding the effectiveness of such punitive measures.
On Wednesday, EU diplomats approved the 17th round of sanctions targeting Russia, this time focusing on almost 200 oil tankers believed to be part of what Western officials refer to as Russia’s “shadow fleet.”
These vessels are typically older and not insured under Western systems.
The announcement of the sanctions came just two days ahead of a meeting in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian officials—the first face-to-face peace discussions between the two parties in three years.
During an interview with a broadcaster, Fico reiterated his firm opposition to the EU’s sanction policy, describing it again as a “plague.”
He argued that the restrictive measures have failed to achieve their intended goals and have instead backfired on the European Union.
According to him, Moscow has swiftly adjusted to the sanctions without enduring substantial long-term consequences.
Fico further stated that he would endorse holding a domestic referendum if a movement emerged to challenge EU sanctions against Russia.
He stressed that he would block any additional measures at the European level if they threatened to negatively affect Slovakia’s economy.
Additionally, the Slovak premier revealed that he had discussed a possible truce in the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow earlier this month.
Fico emphasized his belief in diplomacy as the most effective path to ending the hostilities.
He underscored the importance of future talks between President Putin and U.S. Leader Donald Trump, suggesting that such a dialogue could be pivotal in reaching a lasting agreement.
